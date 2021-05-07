PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.56

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.56 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 266.23 ($3.48). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.36), with a volume of 332,498 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PZC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 286.67.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

