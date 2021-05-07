Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.06. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,250. Also, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$289,800.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,683. Insiders sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000 in the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

