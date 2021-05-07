Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

FLWS stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 107,460 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

