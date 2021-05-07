Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Covanta Holding Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Covanta in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Covanta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

