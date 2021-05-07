Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.70. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.48 and a one year high of C$148.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.37.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at C$146,224. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

