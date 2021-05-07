Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Issued By KeyCorp

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

