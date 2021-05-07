Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.17.

TRI stock opened at C$116.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a PE ratio of 42.26. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$89.89 and a 1-year high of C$122.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970 over the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

