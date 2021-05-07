Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for JMP Group LLC Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JMP Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for JMP Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE JMP opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 62,846 shares of company stock valued at $378,659 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

