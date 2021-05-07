Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million.
Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.86. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.