Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Cut by Desjardins (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.86. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

