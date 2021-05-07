Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MLM. Barclays increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.12.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $376.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

