Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised by Analyst

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $135,262.50. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $411,363 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

