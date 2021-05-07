Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

