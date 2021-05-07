Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

