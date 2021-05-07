Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for MVB Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

