Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intellicheck, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a P/E ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.