Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of MHK opened at $224.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

