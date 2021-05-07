Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 102,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

