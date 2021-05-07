Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.56.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded up C$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$46.84 and a 12-month high of C$155.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$120.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.10.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

