Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.