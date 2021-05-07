Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $32.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $33.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,345.00 target price on the stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,290.84.

BKNG stock opened at $2,279.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,388.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,164.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.