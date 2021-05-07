Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Increased by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Cormark increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.56.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.08. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

