Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

