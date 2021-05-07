Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

