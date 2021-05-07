QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in QCR by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

