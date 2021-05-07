Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.48.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $184.18. 1,620,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

