Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.

Shares of XM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 30,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.