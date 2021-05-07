Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.