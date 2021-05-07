Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

DGX stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

