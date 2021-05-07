R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

