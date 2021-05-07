R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $347.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.70 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

RCM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 128,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,138 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in R1 RCM by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

