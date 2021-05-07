Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $10,376.09 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00261626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01116375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.06 or 0.00764189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,989.38 or 0.99794409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

