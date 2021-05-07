Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Rambus stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 1,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,564. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

