Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

