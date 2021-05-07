Raymond James Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $22.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,404.24. 18,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,218.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,940.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,478,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.