Raymond James Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:ISV traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403. The firm has a market cap of C$459.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.62. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$13.49 and a 12 month high of C$26.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

