Raymond James Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.
ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Information Services to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
TSE:ISV traded down C$0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403. The firm has a market cap of C$459.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.62. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$13.49 and a 12 month high of C$26.99.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.