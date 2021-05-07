Raymond James Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $255.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SAIA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.07. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,087. Saia has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

