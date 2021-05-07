Raymond James Downgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.57.

CCI traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

