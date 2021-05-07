Raymond James Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$50.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$50.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.69.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$63.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

