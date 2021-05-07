Raymond James Raises KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

