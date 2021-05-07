Raymond James Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $143.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. 11,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.