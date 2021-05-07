Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.01. 311,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.32. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.36. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.