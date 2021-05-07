Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.75” Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

