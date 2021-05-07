Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

NTR stock traded up C$1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$74.01. 111,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,310. Nutrien has a one year low of C$41.50 and a one year high of C$74.34. The stock has a market cap of C$42.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 182.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.