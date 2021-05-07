Reach (LON:RCH) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at Numis Securities

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 182.58. The firm has a market cap of £764.57 million and a P/E ratio of -28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Reach has a 52-week low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($3.21).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

