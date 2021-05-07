Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK):

5/5/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

5/4/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

5/3/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

4/28/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

4/15/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.40 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

