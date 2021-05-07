Redfin’s (RDFN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 83,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,211. Redfin has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.