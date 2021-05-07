Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

RPHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 69,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,243. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

