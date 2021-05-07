Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $59.38. 407,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

