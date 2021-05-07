Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $70.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of RCII opened at $58.22 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

