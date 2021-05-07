Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

